Why Chris Broussard Believes Celtics ‘Likely’ Will Land Anthony Davis

A couple weeks ago, it seemed like the Boston Celtics had virtually no chance of trading for Anthony Davis. Whether it was Davis’ father ripping Boston or reports indicating Davis is down on the Celtics, it wasn’t looking good for Danny Ainge.

And then Saturday happened.

During a press conference at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, Davis threw everyone for a loop by saying the Celtics are, in fact, on his “list.” Sure, he also said he’s open to joining every team, but his comments about the Celtics were far more direct and believable.

So, are the Celtics now the favorites to land the New Orleans Pelicans superstar? Chris Broussard certainly believes so, but under one condition.

Here’s what the FS1 talking head had to say during Monday’s “First Things First” episode:

"It all depends on Kyrie Irving. If Kyrie re-signs, then Danny Ainge goes all in and Jayson Tatum is on the block. If Kyrie leaves, I wouldn't give up the farm for AD." — @Chris_Broussard reacts to Celtics being on AD's trade list pic.twitter.com/ryfPdSRrxS — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 18, 2019

Should Ainge choose to do so, he likely can put together the best possible package for Davis. The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks — who could land the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft — also could put together strong packages, but the asset-rich Celtics still could blow them out of the water.

All this hoopla will come to a head July 1, when Kyrie Irving can opt out of his current deal and become a free agent. However, if the Celtics prove Jayson Tatum correct and win the NBA Finals, then all bets are off.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images