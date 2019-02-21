Why Colin Cowherd Really Wants Patriots To Trade For Odell Beckham Jr.

The New England Patriots reportedly approached the New York Giants last offseason about a possible trade for Odell Beckham Jr., and Colin Cowherd is all for the star wide receiver landing in Foxboro.

The FS1 personality on Wednesday discussed the top five moves he’d like to see this NFL offseason, and he placed the Pats acquiring OBJ right at No. 1.

The Top 5 moves @ColinCowherd would like to see during the NFL offseason pic.twitter.com/cozVsR4sTt — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 20, 2019

“They have a history of going after guys at wide receiver, (Chad Johnson), Randy Moss, Josh Gordon. They feel they have such a stable personality in Tom Brady. They’re willing to roll the dice,” Cowherd said. “Phillip Dorsett was a little bit of a bust in Indianapolis. They’re willing to roll the dice on offensive players. Odell’s currently second in receiving yards per game in NFL history — only Julio Jones is greater.”

Beckham, a three-time Pro-Bowl pick, has electrified since entering the NFL in 2014. If the Pats can acquire the eccentric wide receiver, it sure would be an upgrade to their current receiving corps, and there are plenty of reasons for New England to pursue OBJ if New York makes him available this offseason.

