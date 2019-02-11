Why Greg Jennings Believes Kyrie Irving Is Celtics’ ‘Biggest Problem’

Looking for some basketball hot takes? Well, Greg Jennings has you covered..

(Yes, the Greg Jennings who played football for the Green Bay Packers.)

Big-take Greg joined the “Undisputed” desk Monday morning to talk about the raging dumpster fire that is the Boston Celtics. According to Jennings, the Celtics’ “biggest problem” isn’t chemistry, youth, too much talent or the suddenly mortal Brad Stevens.

Nope, it’s Kyrie Irving, the team’s best player.

"The biggest problem with the Boston Celtics is Kyrie Irving. … As electrifying, exciting and stellar as he is on the court, he takes away from what everybody else does. He doesn't complement everybody." — @GregJennings pic.twitter.com/yDfRGsNl0y — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 11, 2019

Honestly, he might be right.

The Celtics currently find themselves in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll look to right the ship Tuesday night when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images