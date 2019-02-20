Why Jalen Rose Thinks There’s ‘No Chance’ Kyrie Irving Joins LeBron James, Lakers

Much has been made of Kyrie Irving’s apology phone call to LeBron James, especially with the Boston Celtics star headed for free agency this summer.

Ever since Irving made his phone call to James public knowledge, people have wondered if the call was a way to pave the way for Irving and James to reunite with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

Jalen Rose, however, isn’t buying it.

The ESPN commentator was asked to give his take on the chances that Irving, Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard will join James in Los Angeles this summer, and he doesn’t think there’s any way Irving leaves the Celtics to sign with the Lakers.

“No chance,” Rose said of Irving joining the Lakers. “I repeat, no chance. I understand that they mended fences this year via phone call and they made that public for the media. I understand that (James) drafted him to play in the All-Star Game this year. But once you leave Cleveland, in theory, because you don’t want to play with LeBron James, and get traded to a better situation in Boston, you can’t now leave Boston and go join LeBron James in LA. If he’s going to leave Boston, it’s going to be to come here to the New York Knicks.”

Rumors have surfaced that Irving reportedly is “genuinely interested” in reuniting with James this offseason. The 26-year-old also set the internet ablaze with a video of him talking to Kevin Durant at the All-Star Game (yes, talking), as the two are rumored to be the Knicks’ favored targets this offseason.

Irving and the Celtics have had a rocky season and currently sit in fourth place with 24 games left in the regular season. The star guard’s future could very well hinge on how far the C’s go in the playoffs. An early exit could mean the end of Irving’s time in Boston, while an NBA Finals run could see him re-up and decide to spend his prime playing on the parquet floor.

