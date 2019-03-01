Why Max Scherzer Believes Bryce Harper’s Deal Is ‘Good For The Game’

In case you haven’t heard, Bryce Harper reportedly agreed to a massive, record-setting deal with the Philadelphia Phillies after spending the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals.

While many thought the contract was excessive with it being a 13 years, one of Harper’s former teammates thinks it’s actually a positive thing. Max Scherzer, who’s going into his fifth season with the Nationals, is happy for his now-former teammate.

“Obviously a 13-year deal, that’s good for the game,” the pitcher said, per Mid-Atlantic Sports Network’s Mark Zuckerman. “To be that young, and to be a free agent … you know, teams are flush with money, and it’s good to see teams spend it.

“That’s good for the game of baseball, when the superstars get those types of terms in their contracts,” Scherzer added. “The numbers are the numbers, but the structure of the deal is very important. And when you’re dealing with players of his stature … and we’re pulling for him, to get a good a deal as he can.”

Harper’s reported new deal doesn’t have opt-outs and includes a no-trade clause, something the 26-year-old told agent Scott Boras was essential during negotiations.

Scherzer and Harper now are division rivals and won’t have to wait long to face each other when the Nats and Phillies meet for the first time in the regular season April 2.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images