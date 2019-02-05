Why Nick Wright Is ‘A Little Irritated’ With Patriots Media, Fans

Nick Wright just can’t be positive about much when it comes to the New England Patriots.

The FOX Sports 1 talking head doesn’t think Julian Edelman deserves any Hall of Fame talk and believes Tom Brady’s performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game was saved due to Dee Ford being offsides, to name a few things.

Now, Wright is directing his anger toward the Boston media and fans, essentially call them hypocrites during Monday’s episode of FS1’s “First Thing’s First.”

"I'm a little irritated with some of the local New England media and fans that are now acting like 'Oh we believed all along.' No you didn't!" — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/D7BTEw6NHp — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 4, 2019

While there certainly were fans and media doubting Tom Brady and Co. all season long, not everyone predicted the demise of the franchise or the 41-year-old quarterback falling off a cliff. Some confidently were behind New England every step of the 2018-19 season.

And while Wright gets worked up over this, Patriots fans are preparing to celebrate New England’s sixth Super Bowl win Tuesday at the team’s victory parade through the streets of Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images