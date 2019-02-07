Why Rob Gronkowski Had To Delay ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Appearance After Super Bowl

During his appearance Wednesday night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Rob Gronkowski revealed he originally was scheduled to be a guest on the popular late-night talk show two days earlier.

He had to delay his appearance, Gronkowski explained, because he still was hurting from a quad bruise suffered during the New England Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

“I was supposed to come on your show Monday night,” the tight end told Fallon, “and I literally couldn’t make it. I was that bruised up. I took a quad shot right here, and it hurt. Those ones the next day are brutal. I’m telling you, they’re brutal. I was supposed to come in Monday, but I had to delay it a little bit, because when you’re bruised up a little bit, your mindset sometimes isn’t there all the way.

“But it’s all good. I know how to bounce back. I know how to always do all the recoveries, all the treatments, always come back stronger, man.”

Gronkowski, who again declined to reveal whether he plans to retire or not, previously had addressed his quad injury during his postgame news conference Sunday night.

“It hurts a lot,” he said. “I can barely walk right now. … I’ve had these quad shots about four times now. Probably won’t be able to walk that good tomorrow. But it’s all good, because we’re Super Bowl champs.”

Gronkowski caught six passes for 87 yards in the win over the Rams, including pickups of 18 and 29 yards on the Patriots’ lone touchdown drive.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images