Why Rob Gronkowski Plans To Take Super Bowl LIII Partying To Next Level

Rob Gronkowski came up big in Super Bowl LIII, but it sounds like his performance in the postgame celebration is going to be equally impressive.

Gronkowski corralled six catches for 87 yards in the New England Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The veteran tight end came up with arguably the biggest grab of the game: a 29-yard snag in the fourth quarter that helped set up the lone touchdown of Sunday’s contest.

The 29-year-old expectedly was flooded with retirement questions immediately following the game, but he made it clear that he’s only focused on celebrating with his team at the moment. Celebrating might be putting it mildly, too, as Gronk plans to kick it into another gear since a certain someone plans to be involved in the festivities.

"Bill said he's partying tonight and I AIN'T gonna let him outparty me." – @RobGronkowski 😂 📺: @NFLGameDay Prime pic.twitter.com/JQNd3LYT7O — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2019

After a grueling season that featured quite a bit of ups and downs, Bill Belichick, Gronkowski and the rest of the organization certainly deserve to cut loose.

And on the topic of celebrating, Pats fans will be able to get in on the fun Tuesday when the Super Bowl LIII champs roll around the city of Boston for a victory parade.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports