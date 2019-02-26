Why Robert Kraft’s Scheduled Court Date For Solicitation Is Notable

The final week of April will be one heck of a news week for the New England Patriots.

Robert Kraft, as you’ve probably heard, is facing two misdemeanor charges for soliciting prostitution at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. The New England Patriots owner, who is one of hundreds implicated in a wide-ranging sex trafficking and prostitution ring, visited the spa on Jan. 19 and again on Jan. 20, the day of the 2019 AFC Championship Game, according to his (highly graphic) probable cause affidavit.

Kraft is scheduled to appear in Palm Beach County court at 8:30 a.m. ET on April 24 to face charges. And that’s significant, as the 2019 NFL Draft will take place the following day in Nashville, Tenn. During a press conference Monday, county state attorney David Aronberg confirmed that Kraft is not required to appear in court April 24, and instead can send an attorney on his behalf.

The 77-year-old Kraft has hired Palm Beach County-based lawyer Jack Goldberg, according to ESPN investigative reporter Michele Steele.

My understanding is Goldberger is well-regarded in this jurisdiction. Without the need for Kraft to appear, this case is very much in the hands of attorneys for the two sides – either negotiating a plea or, much less likely, going to trial. — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) February 25, 2019

Authorities claim to have video evidence of Kraft soliciting prostitution at the spa. The biggest question, of course, is whether the video will reach the public.

If the video indeed confirms the charges, it would fly in the face of Kraft’s categorical denial. However, there may be more to the Patriots owner’s statement than meets the eye.

