Why Shannon Sharpe Thinks Kyrie Irving Is ‘Gone’ From Celtics This Offseason

Although Kyrie Irving indicated back in October he was committed to re-signing with the Celtics, reasonable skepticism about that claim since has emerged.

Boston’s star point guard walked those comments back a bit, and though he didn’t de-commit from the Celtics, many can’t help but wonder if he’ll spurn them this offseason and join the New York Knicks or Los Angeles Lakers.

It was expected the Celtics, who reached Game 7 of the conference finals last season without Irving and Gordon Hayward, would level up this campaign with the two stars back. Instead, they’ve performed far under expectations and the season has been rife with drama.

You now can add Shannon Sharpe to the list of those thinking Irving will bolt from Boston this summer. During Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed,” the FOX Sports 1 talking head explained why.

"I'm surprised one of them didn't hit Kyrie with what Draymond hit KD with: 'We were winning before you got here. Bruh, we went to the ECF, we played all through the playoffs without you, and now you come back here and muck up our chemistry.' … Kyrie's gone." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/pRkGB3Nqtp — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 27, 2019

Indeed, chemistry has been an issue for the Celtics, and time is winding down for them to get on the same page. And even though when it comes to contract negotiations the Celtics on paper might have the best future to offer Irving, if things don’t materialize the way they should this season, it could spell trouble in Boston’s pursuit to re-sign the six-time All-Star.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports