Why Skip Bayless Believes Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Is ‘Not A Born Leader’

Even some of the biggest Kyrie Irving supporters are starting to question the Boston Celtics point guard.

Irving has created a ton of buzz in recent days, first by hanging out with fellow impending free agent Kevin Durant during NBA All-Star Weekend and then by criticizing the media’s infatuation with the superstars’ relationship. The noise comes amid a roller coaster season for the Celtics in which Irving has made several interesting comments regarding the team and his future with the organization.

Skip Bayless, a huge Irving fan, is among those starting to lose faith in Irving’s leadership, largely because of how the 26-year-old has handled his second season in Boston. Irving is a spectacular player, but Bayless explained Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the media firestorm surrounding the Celtics star has been avoidable in many instances.

"I remain the biggest Kyrie fan as a basketball player, as a clutch closer. There's not many better. And yet, as a leader of a new basketball team in Boston my doubts grow by the day, by the comment. … He's not a born leader." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/GpOhIubxNE — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 21, 2019

Irving said during a recent sitdown interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols the media can tear apart NBA locker rooms. His public comments at various points this season — some of which have included subtle shots at his Celtics teammates — sure haven’t helped matters, though. As Bayless argued, the NBA is a form of entertainment, and scrutiny from the media and fans comes with the territory.

It’ll be fascinating to see whether Irving’s apparent frustration ultimately impacts his decision-making this summer. Irving can opt out of his contract after this season and become a free agent, and there’s been plenty of speculation about him potentially teaming up with Durant on the New York Knicks — hence the uproar over their chummy behavior this past weekend.

