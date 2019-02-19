Why Skip Bayless Believes Odell Beckham Jr., Patriots Are Perfect Match

Odell Beckham Jr. clearly isn’t a great fit with the New York Giants.

But what about the New England Patriots?

According to Chris Simms (who isn’t exactly Adam Schefter) the Patriots “aggressively” pursued a trade for the star wideout last offseason. And with the Super Bowl LIII champions still in need of help at the receiver position, fans and media alike are speculating as to whether New England once again could kick the tires on a Beckham blockbuster.

Skip Bayless, for one, believes Beckham and the Patriots are a match made in heaven.

"Odell would be a much bigger success in Foxborough than he would in The Big Apple. I don't know that The Big Apple is good for Odell." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/plWRWjOGbC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 19, 2019

It’s really, really easy for people to say that obnoxious divas like Beckham would fall in line as soon as they step foot in Gillette Stadium. But the truth is that Beckham never has offered any evidence that he cares about anybody but himself.

That said, he’s a generational talent at wideout, and those don’t come around often.

