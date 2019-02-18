Why Skip Bayless Thinks Anthony Davis’ Celtics Comment Was Significant

Anthony Davis, who requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans several weeks ago, clarified over the weekend the Boston Celtics are among the teams he’s open to winding up with this offseason.

“They are on my list,” Davis told reporters Saturday during his NBA All-Star Game media day news conference in Charlotte.

This contradicts a previous report indicating Davis’ list of preferred destinations included the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks — but not the Celtics.

It’s hard to view this development as anything other than good news for the Celtics, assuming Boston intends to pursue a trade for Davis this summer while simultaneously trying to re-sign Kyrie Irving, who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent. But do Davis’ comments really mean anything?

Skip Bayless thinks so. He explained Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” why he believes Davis’ clarification is significant in figuring out the six-time All-Star’s future.

"Anthony Davis seemed to be speaking with his heart when he said, 'I never said Boston wasn't in this equation.' … Could that mean that Anthony is willing to sign long-term with Boston if they come with the biggest trade package?" — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/lDHJMy9Jr2 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 18, 2019

Boston long has been linked to Davis, the 2012 No. 1 overall pick and one of the best players in the NBA. It’ll take a significant package to land the Pelicans star, but the Celtics have several promising young players, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as well as an abundance of draft picks they can offer in a potential deal.

