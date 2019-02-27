Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Kyrie Irving Won’t Re-Sign With Celtics

Are Kyrie Irving’s days in Boston numbered?

It’s been a frustrating season for Irving and the Celtics, who entered the 2018-19 campaign with high expectations and haven’t really come close to meeting them. The star point guard has been fairly transparent throughout this roller coaster ride, and with each comment he makes, fans and media members alike cast more and more doubt on the likelihood of Irving re-signing in Boston.

Stephen A. Smith, for one, believes the six-time All-Star is as good as gone.

While Smith hasn’t been very high on the chances of Irving staying with the Celtics for the long haul, their blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday further cemented the “First Take” co-host in his stance. While Boston initially seemed like the ideal fit for Irving, Smith believes the six-time All-Star has begun to realize his talents would be better served elsewhere.

Irving will have quite a few factors to consider when evaluating his basketball future this summer. While several teams can present the 26-year-old with the max contract he surely will be coveting, few can offer him a better situation than the Celtics. Not only are the C’s built to a compete for a championship now, they’re set up for sustained success as well. Not to mention, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge could go all out to team Irving up with Anthony Davis this summer if Uncle Drew opts to stick around in Boston.

That said, it’s a two-way street, and if the Celtics continue to flounder and suffer an early postseason exit, who’s to say the franchise doesn’t decide to cut ties with Irving and move forward with its young core instead.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports