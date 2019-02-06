Why Stephen A. Smith Is Torn On Whether Celtics Should Trade Kyrie Irving

The Celtics reportedly have no intention of trading Kyrie Irving before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean we can’t discuss whether Boston should consider a deal.

After all, the Celtics are in a tricky position. Irving can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this offseason, and there’s been some speculation as to whether the All-Star point guard will take his talents elsewhere rather than sign a long-term extension with Boston.

By keeping Irving beyond Thursday’s deadline, the Celtics run the risk of losing Irving this summer without receiving any compensation. The risks associated with trading Irving are even more obvious, especially with Boston among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and set up for an offseason pursuit of Anthony Davis if the New Orleans Pelicans don’t trade the superstar before Thursday’s deadline.

Add it all up, and Stephen A. Smith is torn on whether the Celtics should trade Irving. Max Kellerman, meanwhile, explained Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take” that he believes Boston should keep its biggest star despite the possibility of him walking in free agency after this season.

Irving said before the season he plans to re-sign with the C’s, but some recent comments created questions about the 26-year-old’s intentions. The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have been floated as potential landing spots if Irving leaves Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images