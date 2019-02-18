Why Stephen A. Smith Isn’t Putting Much Stock In Anthony Davis’ Celtics Comment

So, the Boston Celtics are on Anthony Davis’ list, after all.

Does it matter?

Davis clarified over the weekend that Boston is among the teams he’s open to winding up with this offseason, assuming the New Orleans Pelicans fulfill his trade request.

“They are on my list,” Davis told reporters Saturday in Charlotte during his NBA All-Star Game media day news conference.

This contradicts a previous report indicating the Celtics were not included on Davis’ list of preferred destinations, but Stephen A. Smith explained Monday on ESPN’s “First Take” why he’s not putting too much stock in the six-time All-Star’s clarification.

Basically, Smith believes Davis will end up with the Lakers, whether it’s this offseason via trade or after next season via free agency. Therefore, the “list” doesn’t mean a whole lot. The Pelicans could trade Davis wherever, sure, but Smith just can’t imagine him signing a long-term contract extension with any team other than the Lakers.

That doesn’t mean Boston won’t be aggressive in pursuing Davis. It’s still widely assumed the Celtics will attempt to trade for the Pelicans superstar and re-sign Kyrie Irving, who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent, putting Boston in an even better position to contend for an NBA title next season.

The Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks were the teams included on Davis’ previously reported list, which now evidently includes the Celtics, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images