Why This NL Team Would Prefer To Sign Bryce Harper Over Manny Machado

The Bryce Harper-Manny Machado sweepstakes roll on with absolutely no end in sight, despite spring training creeping closer and closer.

Rumors continue to swirl about both superstars, with the San Diego Padres joining the mix as a contender to land one of the free agents along with the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, and in Harper’s case, the Washington Nationals.

But while the Padres are the new kids on the block in the sweepstakes, showing serious interest in Machado and reportedly meeting with Harper earlier this week, the franchise prefers one star over the other, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Padres ownership is said to view Bryce Harper as a business/marketing opportunity and despite the positional need at 3B may now lean toward Harper over Machado (also Manny not want to go west). Question now is whether San Diego could outbid a team with stupid $ (plus others). — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 2, 2019

While third base and shortstop are more of a need in San Diego, the Padres outfield isn’t exactly too crowded to fit a player of Harper’s stature. If we’re being honest, landing either one of these superstars would be a monumental moment for the franchise, and certainly would spice up the always enticing National League West race.

