Why Yankees’ Aaron Boone Couldn’t Stop Watching Red Sox World Series Celebration

Aaron Boone believes his team might benefit from the pain he experienced a few months ago.

The New York Yankees manager revealed to reporters Wednesday he watched the Boston Red Sox celebrate their World Series 2018 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers for two reasons: he’s a baseball junkie, and watching his rivals revel motivates him. Boone explained at a spring training press conference why he couldn’t look away, as the Red Sox lifted the World Series trophy following their series-clinching win.

Aaron Boone discusses how difficult it was to watch Boston's World Series run & how it's motivating him in 2019. pic.twitter.com/516QGqGbEp — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 13, 2019

“I watch a lot. I love the game,” Boone said. “I’ve always been a fan of the game. I watched the postseason — this year was a little more difficult. But I certainly made a point even to watch the World Series and the Red Sox celebrate and watch them on the podium. I don’t know whether it was to torture myself or what, but I made sure I watched it.

“You put this hat on and this uniform on to get to wear a big league uniform, you shouldn’t need much motivation. But to watch a team you know so well and is certainly one of your rivals celebrate where you want to be, I think that adds a little fuel to the fire, certainly.”

The fact the Red Sox brushed aside the Yankees in four games in the American League Division Series undoubtedly intensified the sting Boone was feeling as he watched Boston’s World Series celebrations.

Just over a month after the World Series, Boone told reporters at Major League Baseball’s winter meetings he believes the Yankees are as good as the Red Sox.

Was that just another of Boone’s motivational tools? We might learn the answer during the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images