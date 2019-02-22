Willie McGinest Predicts Le’Veon Bell’s Free-Agent Landing Spot

For any NFL looking to upgrade at the running back position this offseason, there’s soon to be a pretty strong option on the open market.

Le’Veon Bell’s desire to become an unrestricted free agent will come to fruition next month when the new league year gets underway. Bell effectively squashed his relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers by sitting out the entire 2018 season, and the two sides have agreed to a clear-cut separation instead of trying to go through the franchise-tag process again.

It’s probably too early to identify a front-runner in the Bell sweepstakes, as a high number of teams likely will be vying for the dual-threat back’s services. Willie McGinest, however, believes the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs make the most sense, and the three-time Super Bowl champion explained why Thursday on NFL Network.

The Chiefs’ offense would be downright frightening with Bell in the mix. Kansas City was eerily close to reaching Super Bowl LIII, and the franchise could view the acquisition of Bell as the push it needs to get over the hump. As for the Packers, it’s tough to envision them reaching deep into their pockets for a lucrative contract, especially considering Aaron Jones’ high upside.

But if you ask Colin Cowherd, it would behoove Green Bay to make a serious run at Antonio Brown.

