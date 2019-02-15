Win Tom Brady-Signed Gillette Razor Box; Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon To Receive Auction Proceeds

Tom Brady keeps winning for New England, even after football season.

Gillette boxes bearing the New England Patriots quarterback’s signature will be available for auction later this month through Ebay Charities. All proceeds will benefit the the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, an annual campaign to support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s pediatric and adult cancer care and research efforts.

The action will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 21 and run through 7 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Brady shaved his playoff beard last Thursday at the Gillette Headquarters in Boston at a special event. He signed some boxes, which whoever wins the auctions will take home.

Check this space next week for more information and a link to the online auction.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images