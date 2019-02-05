Women’s Beanpot Semifinals Preview: Northeastern Aims To Unseat Boston College

Heading into the 41st women’s Beanpot tournament, Boston College’s senior class looks to extend its perfect record in the classic event.

The Eagles will go for their fourth consecutive Beanpot crown when the tournament kicks off Tuesday at Harvard’s Brighty-Landry Hockey Center. But expect some serious competition from Northeastern.

Semifinals

Boston University vs. Northeastern, Tuesday, 5 p.m. ET, NESNplus

The Terriers and Huskers drop the puck to get things started.

BU has a record of 15-6-6 and sits in third place in Hockey East behind Boston College and No. 1 Northeastern. The Terriers capped off Friday night with a 7-2 win over Vermont.

Keep an eye on sophomore forward Jesse Compher as she leads the team in points with 46 (14 goals, 32 assists). Also be on the lookout for sophomore forward Sammy Davis, the Terriers’ leading goal scorer (18 goals). Junior defenseman Abby Cook is having a great season at the blue line with 19 points.

The Huskies are 20-3-3 and sit in first place in the Hockey East standings and Friday’s 2-1 win over UConn in overtime.

Freshman forward Alina Mueller has made a splash in her first season with Northeastern. The Switzerland native leads the team in points with 36 (14 goals, 22 assists). Be sure to keep your eye on senior forward Kasidy Anderson, who the leads the Huskies with 16 goals. Sophomore goaltender Aerin Frankel is having a tremendous year in goal with a 15-1-1 record and a 1.40 average.

Northeastern has yet to lose a game against BU this season, winning twice and tying 3-3 back in October.

Boston College vs. Harvard, 8 p.m., NESNplus

The second game of the night will be between host Harvard and defending champion Boston College.

The Eagles are 19-9-0 and sit in second place in Hockey East right, behind Northeastern. BC won a huge game against Holy Cross on Friday 6-0 to improve its record.

Senior defenseman Megan Keller leads the Eagles in points with 34 (14 goals, 20 assists). Don’t sleep on sophomore forward Daryl Watts, who leads the Eagles in goals with 15. Freshman goaltender Maddy McArthur has been stellar for the Eagles this season, with an 18-8-0 record.

The Crimson, who play in the ECAC, have a record of 7-11-3. The Crimson capped off a great weekend with wins over both Yale and Brown before they take on the Huskies on Tuesday.

Senior forward Lexie Laing leads the Crimson with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists), while freshman forward Kristin Della Rovere leads the team with eight goals. Freshman goaltender Lindsay Reed gives the Crimson an opportunity to win each night with a 2.04 goals-against average and .944 save percentage.

