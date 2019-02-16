Xander Bogaerts Discusses Possibility Of Signing Extension With Red Sox

Xander Bogaerts will become a free agent after the 2019 season if he does not sign a contract extension with the Boston Red Sox beforehand.

Bogaerts on Friday indicated to reporters that he has enjoyed his time in Boston and wouldn’t mind signing an extension with the Sox.

“I mean sure, I enjoy my time here,” Bogaerts said as transcribed by WEEI.com. “We have something special going on right now, for the last couple years now, and I think I’ve been a part of it since it started. The Red Sox have treated me and my family amazing so far. We’ll see what happens.”

The free-agent market has been very militant the past two years, and Bogaerts admitted he was shocked that Bryce Harper and Manny Machado have not signed with a team yet.

The shortstop had a batting average of .288 last season with 23 home runs, 148 hits and 103 runs batted in.

