Zdeno Chara Reflects On Bruins’ Convincing Win Over Lightning

The Boston Bruins are red-hot, and they closed out the month of February with a huge 4-1 win over the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night at TD Garden.

It’s been a convincing stretch for the B’s, who now sit in second place in the Atlantic Division with just 18 games left in the regular season. And while Boston’s offense has been lighting the lamp and helping lead the team to one victory after another, the defense has played just as crucial a part.

After the game, Zdeno Chara talked about Thursday’s win, and how the team must now prepare for their next opponent in order to keep the hot streak going.

