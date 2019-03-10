2019 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Phoenix Cup Race Online, On TV

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing.

Drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway in Phoenix. Ryan Blaney will start at the pole alongside Chase Elliott, while Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski will round out the top five.

Will Joey Logano make it two wins in a row following last week’s triumph in Las Vegas? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 TicketGuardian 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO:, fuboTV

