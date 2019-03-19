2019 NCAA Tournament: Betting Odds For Every First-Round Game

Let the madness begin.

The 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins Tuesday night with the First Four matchups kicking off and will be taking over televisions around you for the next three weeks.

The Zion Williamson-lead Duke Blue Devils are the clear favorite this season at +255, but with a stacked field anyone could hoist the trophy Apr. 8. The full bracket was released Sunday night, and with that, odds for each matchup was also released — aside from the four matchups that are yet to be determined.

EAST

No. 1 Duke Blue Devils Vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central/North Dakota State

No. 2 Michigan State Spartans (-18.5) Vs. No. 15 Bradley Braves

No. 3 LSU Tigers (-7.5) Vs. No. 14 Yale Bulldogs

No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies (-10.5) Vs. No. 13 Saint Louis Billikens

No. 5 Mississippi State Bulldogs (-7) Vs. No. 12 Liberty Flames

No. 6 Maryland Terrapins Vs. No. 11 Belmont/Temple

No. 7 Louisville Cardinals (-5) Vs. No. 10 Minnesota Gophers

No. 8 VCU Rams (-1.5) Vs. No. 9 UCF Knights

WEST

No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs Vs. No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson/Prairie View

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (-16) Vs. No. 15 Montana Grizzlies

No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders (-14) Vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky Norse

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (-10.5) Vs. No. 13 Vermont Catamounts

No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (-4.5) Vs. No. 12 Murray State Racers

No. 6 Buffalo Bulls Vs. No. 11 Arizona State/St. John’s

No. 7 Nevada Wolf Pack (-2) Vs. No. 10 Florida Gators

No. 8 Syracuse Orange (-2.5) Vs. No. 9 Baylor Bears

SOUTH

No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers (-23.5) Vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers (-17.5) Vs. No. 15 Colgate Raiders

No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (-13) Vs. No. 14 Old Dominion Monarchs

No. 4 Kansas State Wildcats (-4.5) Vs. No. 13 UC Irvine Anteaters

No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers (-1) Vs. No. 12 Oregon Ducks

No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (-5.5) Vs. No. 11 Saint Mary’s Gaels

No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats (-3.5) Vs. No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (-2) Vs. No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

MIDWEST

No. 1 North Carolina Tarheels (-24.5) Vs. No. 16 Iona Gaels

No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats (-22.5) Vs. No. 15 Abilene Christian Wildcats

No. 3 Houston Cougars (-11.5) Vs. No. 14 Georgia State Panthers

No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks (-7) Vs. No. 13 Northeastern Huskies

No. 5 Auburn Tigers (-6.5) Vs. No. 12 New Mexico St. Aggies

No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (-5.5) Vs. No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 7 Wofford Terriers (-3) Vs. No. 10 Seton Hall Pirates

No. 8 Utah State Aggies (-2.5) Vs. No. 9 Washington Huskies

The action kicks off Tuesday night when the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights takes on Prairie View A&M Panthers at 6:40 p.m. ET on TruTv.

*All betting odds are from Oddshark.com

*Matchups in bold are yet to be determined

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images