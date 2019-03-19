2019 NCAA Tournament: Betting Odds For Every First-Round Game

Let the madness begin.
The 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins Tuesday night with the First Four matchups kicking off and will be taking over televisions around you for the next three weeks.
The Zion Williamson-lead Duke Blue Devils are the clear favorite this season at +255, but with a stacked field anyone could hoist the trophy Apr. 8. The full bracket was released Sunday night, and with that, odds for each matchup was also released — aside from the four matchups that are yet to be determined.
EAST
No. 1 Duke Blue Devils Vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central/North Dakota State
No. 2 Michigan State Spartans (-18.5) Vs. No. 15 Bradley Braves
No. 3 LSU Tigers (-7.5) Vs. No. 14 Yale Bulldogs
No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies (-10.5) Vs. No. 13 Saint Louis Billikens
No. 5 Mississippi State Bulldogs (-7) Vs. No. 12 Liberty Flames
No. 6 Maryland Terrapins Vs. No. 11 Belmont/Temple
No. 7 Louisville Cardinals (-5) Vs. No. 10 Minnesota Gophers
No. 8 VCU Rams (-1.5) Vs. No. 9 UCF Knights
WEST
No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs Vs. No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson/Prairie View
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (-16) Vs. No. 15 Montana Grizzlies
No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders (-14) Vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky Norse
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (-10.5) Vs. No. 13 Vermont Catamounts
No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (-4.5) Vs. No. 12 Murray State Racers
No. 6 Buffalo Bulls Vs. No. 11 Arizona State/St. John’s
No. 7 Nevada Wolf Pack (-2) Vs. No. 10 Florida Gators
No. 8 Syracuse Orange (-2.5) Vs. No. 9 Baylor Bears
SOUTH
No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers (-23.5) Vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb Bulldogs
No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers (-17.5) Vs. No. 15 Colgate Raiders
No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (-13) Vs. No. 14 Old Dominion Monarchs
No. 4 Kansas State Wildcats (-4.5) Vs. No. 13 UC Irvine Anteaters
No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers (-1) Vs. No. 12 Oregon Ducks
No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (-5.5) Vs. No. 11 Saint Mary’s Gaels
No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats (-3.5) Vs. No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (-2) Vs. No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners
MIDWEST
No. 1 North Carolina Tarheels (-24.5) Vs. No. 16 Iona Gaels
No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats (-22.5) Vs. No. 15 Abilene Christian Wildcats
No. 3 Houston Cougars (-11.5) Vs. No. 14 Georgia State Panthers
No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks (-7) Vs. No. 13 Northeastern Huskies
No. 5 Auburn Tigers (-6.5) Vs. No. 12 New Mexico St. Aggies
No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (-5.5) Vs. No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 7 Wofford Terriers (-3) Vs. No. 10 Seton Hall Pirates
No. 8 Utah State Aggies (-2.5) Vs. No. 9 Washington Huskies
The action kicks off Tuesday night when the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights takes on Prairie View A&M Panthers at 6:40 p.m. ET on TruTv.
