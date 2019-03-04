2019 NFL Combine Live Stream: Watch Monday’s Workouts Online

Hopeful NFL defensive backs will take center stage Monday morning to show off their skills.

The fourth and final day of the 2019 NFL Combine workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium will feature the DB’s as they hope to impress the scouts. They’ll be tested in different ways in order to show NFL teams what they can bring to their squad during the 2019 season.

Here’s how to watch Monday’s activities:

When: Sunday, Mar. 3 at 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY Sports Images