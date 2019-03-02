2019 NFL Combine Live Stream: Watch Saturday’s Workouts Online

Some of the most recognized names in the 2019 NFL draft class will put their skills on display for league personnel Saturday morning.

The second day of the 2019 NFL Combine will take place Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with workouts for three different positional groups. Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends all will be tested in a variety of ways to shown NFL teams what they are capable of.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s activities.

When: Saturday, Mar. 2 at 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images