2019 NFL Combine Live Stream: Watch Sunday’s Workouts Online

The next generation of front seven stars will be putting their skills on display Sunday morning in Indianapolis.

The third and penultimate day of the 2019 NFL Combine will take place Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, with workouts for two different positional groups. Defensive linemen and linebacker all will be tested in a variety of ways to show NFL teams what they are capable of.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s activities:

When: Sunday, Mar. 3 at 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images