Bryce Harper Will Call Mike Trout To Come To Phillies After 2020 Season

Mike Trout likely will be the most sought after free agent after the 2020 Major League Baseball season and Bryce Harper wants to the Los Angeles Angels star to come to the City of Brotherly Love.

Harper, who signed a record-setting 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, already has been vocal about wanting Trout in Philly and did not hold back when asked about Trout during his appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP.

“If you don’t think I’m gonna call Mike Trout to come to Philly in 2020, you’re crazy,” Harper said, as transcribed by theScore.

Trout also is a die-hard Phillies fan and even though he’s noted how much he loves playing for the Angels, he hasn’t committed to staying in Los Angeles for the remainder of his career. Harper also added he and the 27-year-old have kept in touch since playing together in Arizona in 2011 and talked frequently throughout this year’s free agency.

But the six-time All-Star said he wants to be able to recruit anyone to Philly, whether it’s Trout or some other free agent, noting his long-term contract will help with doing just that.

“For me,” Harper added, “I can be able to talk to Trout, or whoever it is, big-name free agent or whoever wants to come to Philly or is thinking about coming to Philly, I can say ‘Hey, this is the place to be. This is where the fans are great, ownership understands it, our manager is awesome.'”

It’s probably safe to assume Trout will break Harper’s contract whether he signs with the Phillies, Angels or anywhere else. But if the Phillies are able to have both Harper and Trout in their lineup, the team certainly will be a threat to pitchers for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images