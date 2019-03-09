AAF Week 5 Live Streams: Watch Saturday’s Games Online

The fifth week of the Alliance of American Football is set to get underway, with a pair of matchups kicking off Saturday.

In the Saturday late afternoon matchup, the Orlando Apollos (4-0) will pay a visit to the Birmingham Iron (3-1). Then in the nightcap, the Salt Lake Stallions (1-3) will visit the San Diego Fleet (2-2).

Here’s how you can watch both games online:

Orlando Apollos vs. Birmingham Iron

When: Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS Sports Network

Salt Lake Stallions vs. San Diego Fleet

When: Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images