AAF Week 5 Live Streams: Watch Sunday’s Games Online

The Alliance of American Football’s fifth week is underway with its second slate of games set to take place Sunday.

The Memphis Express (1-3) are traveling to Atlanta to take on the Legends (1-3) in Sunday’s first contest. The Arizona Hotshots (2-2) are playing host to the San Antonio Commanders (2-2) in Sunday’s nightcap to conclude Week 5 action.

Here’s how you can watch both games online:

Memphis Express vs. Atlanta Legends

When: Sunday, Mar. 10 at 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS Sports Network

San Antonio Commanders vs. Arizona Hotshots

When: Sunday, Mar. 10 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images