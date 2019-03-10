AAF Week 5 Live Streams: Watch Sunday’s Games Online

The Alliance of American Football’s fifth week is underway with its second slate of games set to take place Sunday.
The Memphis Express (1-3) are traveling to Atlanta to take on the Legends (1-3) in Sunday’s first contest. The Arizona Hotshots (2-2) are playing host to the San Antonio Commanders (2-2) in Sunday’s nightcap to conclude Week 5 action.
Here’s how you can watch both games online:
Memphis Express vs. Atlanta Legends
When: Sunday, Mar. 10 at 4 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS Sports Network
San Antonio Commanders vs. Arizona Hotshots
When: Sunday, Mar. 10 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Network
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP