Aaron Rodgers Posts Birthday Instagram For ‘Smokin Hot’ Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers faced a major test Monday, and he passed with flying colors.

We’re talking, of course, about Rodgers’ first birthday Instagram for his girlfriend, Danica Patrick.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback began dating the retired racing star around this time last year. But at the time, their relationship really hadn’t progressed to the point of sharing lovey-dovey Instas about each other.

Well, much has changed for the power couple, as evidenced by this post:

Make of those hashtags what you will.

Rodgers is enjoying his offseason as he begins preparations for his first season under the Packers’ new head coach, Matt LaFleur. Patrick, meanwhile, is gearing up for her broadcasting cameo at the 2019 Indianapolis 500

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images