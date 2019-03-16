Adrenaline Junkie Tom Brady Looking To Climb El Cap With Allex Honnold

Sorry, New England Patriots fans, but football just might not be doing it for Tom Brady anymore.

As you might have heard, Tom Brady recently took to Instagram to (jokingly, probably) reveal he’s looking to go big during his upcoming family ski trip to Montana. The Patriots quarterback even recruited the help of Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, who is eager to help the adrenaline-seeking 41-year-old.

But Brady is looking to go much, much bigger than sending it off some jumps at Yellowstone Club.

Check out this exchange between Brady and Jimmy Chin, the Oscar-winning director of “Free Solo”:

Yikes.

For those unaware, “Free Solo” is a documentary about professional rock climber Alex Honnold, who is famous for ascending massive rock walls without the use of ropes. The movie follows Honnold as he attempts to free solo El Capitain, a vertical rock formation in Yosemite National Park that — Spoiler Alert! — previously hadn’t been conquered without ropes.

Chin, an absolute giant in the outdoor industry, co-directed the film with Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi.

In case you’re actually worried that Brady, who obviously is joking with all of this, will attempt to climb “El Cap” in any fashion, check out this trailer:

Yeah, not gonna happen.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images