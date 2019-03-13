Al Horford Co-Signs Marcus Smart’s Suggested Solution To Celtics’ Issues

The Boston Celtics kicked off their recent four-game West Coast road trip with the highest of highs, but they closed it with a pretty ugly low.

The Celtics earned arguably their most impressive win last Tuesday when they shellacked the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors by 33 points. Boston followed up the much-needed victory with wins over the Sacramento Kings and Los Angles Lakers, but the streak was halted at three courtesy of a 25-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

It’s probably ambitious to say Boston totally has overcome its struggles, but it’s clear the C’s took steps in the right direction while out west. And if you ask Marcus Smart (and Al Horford), one fix above all else will go a long way for the Celtics as the regular season winds down.

Marcus Smart said the Celtics just need to clean up some communication issues and then everything will be fine. Al Horford chimes in: “preach.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 12, 2019

Being on the same page, of course, is critically important come playoff time, as the Celtics won’t have the luxury of time to figure things out. As such, Boston will need to make the most of its remaining 14 regular-season games in hopes of heading into the postseason with momentum and cohesion.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports