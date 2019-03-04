To say this hasn’t been the season the Boston Celtics envisioned would be an understatement and members of the team can’t pinpoint what the problem has been.

Boston is 1-6 since the NBA All-Star break and has surrendered at least 100 points in five of those contests. While some point to Kyrie Irving’s leadership and reported disengagement as reasons the team is struggling, one teammate chalks it up to just “a really bad stretch.”

Al Horford spoke to reporters after Sunday’s 115-104 loss to the Houston Rockets at TD Garden saying his team needs to stick together now more than ever.

“Yeah, I mean I’m really not, I’m really not sure. I just think that we’ve had some good moments and right now, unfortunately, we’re going through a really bad stretch,” Horford said, via The Celtics Wire’s Nick Friar. “This is when our group — we need to make sure that we stay together and even closer. Because, I know it’s hard, we’re the first ones that don’t want to lose, but we just need to continue to work because we feel like we can be better than this.

“I’m not going to say it’s surprising,” he added. “Well, we didn’t expect to be in this position, but it’s one of those things that we need to work through it as a team. It’s a commitment to winning and being consistent with it. And that’s been our biggest problem: consistency on defense and offense. Sometimes we look good, sometimes not so good.

The Celtics sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, 2 1/2 games back of the Philadelphia 76ers and will need to quickly put the loss behind them as they get set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images