Aleksander Barkov, Vincent Trocheck Putting Together Strong Seasons

The Florida Panthers haven’t been too good this season.

The Panthers have been in the Atlantic Division basement much of the season, but Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck have been solid. Barkov has three goals in his past five games, while Trocheck only has one goal in that stretch.

Barkov has tallied 68 points (28 goals, 40 assists) through 66 games while Trocheck has notched 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) through 39 games.

Prior to the Boston Bruins’ matchup with the Panthers on Thursday, NESN’s Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson broke down the Panthers’ high-flying forwards. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images