Alex Cora Believes Red Sox Need To Do Better Job Of Making Adjustments

After a few rough starts for the Red Sox pitching staff, it’s clear that Boston needs to make some adjustments moving forward. Manager Alex Cora knows that, and is looking at how the team can improve.

The Red Sox’s manager said everyone is accountable for the team’s lackluster performance against the Seattle Mariner on Saturday, which ultimately ended in a 6-5 loss for the Sox. Cora said the team needs to a better job of adjusting, or the team could pay the price.

