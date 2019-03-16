Alex Cora Cracks Joke About Red Sox Snapping Nine-Game Winless Streak

The Boston Red Sox steamrolled pretty much everybody in 2018 en route to the a World Series victory.

But things have gotten off to a pretty slow start in 2019.

Prior to their 6-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at JetBlue Park, the Red Sox either had lost or tied their previous nine games of spring training action. Although Grapefruit League wins and losses mean nothing (that is, unless you care about the Mayor’s Cup), it appears the victory came as some relief to Alex Cora.

The Sox manager kicked off his postgame press conference Saturday afternoon with a joke.

Cora started his post-game presser-

“We’re back!” — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) March 16, 2019

Indeed, losses last season were tough to come by for the Red Sox, so who knows, maybe they’ll ultimately benefit from falling to defeat a few times in Florida.

