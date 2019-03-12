Alex Cora Hilariously Walks Off From Interview After Reliving 18-Pitch At-Bat

Along with having a good touch with the media, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora always has been a gamer.
Cora, who had no managerial experience at any level before taking the Red Sox job, spent 14 years in the Major Leagues as a player.
And one of Cora’s most well-known moments was his 18-pitch at-bat in 2004 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which he capped off with a home run against Matt Clement.
During Cora’s post game press conference in Fort Myers, Fla., on Tuesday, a replay of his famous at-bat was playing on the television in the press room. The replay caught Cora’s attention mid-answer, and the Boston bench boss went into a play-by-play, referring to himself in the second person. After homering on the 18th pitch, Cora walked out of the press room in celebratory fashion.
And with that, we have the Red Sox’s first walk-off of the season.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
