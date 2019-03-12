Alex Cora Hilariously Walks Off From Interview After Reliving 18-Pitch At-Bat

Along with having a good touch with the media, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora always has been a gamer.

Cora, who had no managerial experience at any level before taking the Red Sox job, spent 14 years in the Major Leagues as a player.

And one of Cora’s most well-known moments was his 18-pitch at-bat in 2004 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which he capped off with a home run against Matt Clement.

During Cora’s post game press conference in Fort Myers, Fla., on Tuesday, a replay of his famous at-bat was playing on the television in the press room. The replay caught Cora’s attention mid-answer, and the Boston bench boss went into a play-by-play, referring to himself in the second person. After homering on the 18th pitch, Cora walked out of the press room in celebratory fashion.

Sox skipper @ac13alex walks out of press room after breaking down his 18-pitch at-bat from 2004 in which he homers off of Matt Clement. @RedSox #springtraining https://t.co/CRukEiNRjn pic.twitter.com/ddtiDqJrII — NESN (@NESN) March 12, 2019

And with that, we have the Red Sox’s first walk-off of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images