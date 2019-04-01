Alex Cora Not Worried About Red Sox’s Starting Pitching After 1-3 Start

It hasn’t been the best start to the 2019 Major League Baseball season for the Boston Red Sox, particularly the starting pitching.

Each of the four starters (Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi, Eduardo Rodriguez and Rick Porcello) all have surrendered at least six runs in their outing, with Porcello giving up nine in Boston’s 10-8 loss to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday.

But despite the early-season woes, manager Alex Cora isn’t letting it take up space in his mind, simply telling reporters after the game, “we’ll be fine.”

To hear from Cora’s full comments, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

