Alex Cora’s Message To Red Sox Will Get Fans Ready For 2019 Season

The Major League Baseball season is right around the corner and the Boston Red Sox are ready to defend their World Series title.

Alex Cora is entering his second year as the manager of the team and told MLB Network he doesn’t want his squad to “turn the page” on last year, but rather build off that in order to have a successful 2019 campaign.

“I’m still learning the job,” Cora said. “One thing for sure, there’s a group that is not satisfied. We wanna be great. The message is actually not to turn the page, but to continue the things that we did last year. We have our principles. Yeah, we closed a chapter from 2018, we’re the world champs. Now we have to write a new one and we have a perfect group. They’re hungry, they wanna keep going. They really enjoyed what happened in Boston.”

The Red Sox are bringing back a brunt of the 2018 World Series team, with the exceptions of Joe Kelly, Drew Pomeranz, Ian Kinsler and Craig Kimbrel, but the skipper seems confident in the team he’s going to tote out come March 28 when Boston opens its season against the Seattle Mariners.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images