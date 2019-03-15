Anthony Barr Uses Great Analogy To Explain Reason For Spurning Jets

The Jets must have been over the moon when Anthony Barr agreed to take his talents to the Big Apple.

Unfortunately for Gang Green, the star linebacker left them at the altar.

News broke Monday evening that Barr had agreed in principle to join the Jets in free agency. This agreement was short-lived, though, as the 26-year-old backtracked on his initial decision and ended up signing a five-year deal to stay with the Minnesota Vikings.

During an appearance Thursday on NFL Network’s “Free Agent Frenzy,” Barr explained his decision to leave the Jets hanging, and he employed a pretty funny analogy while doing so.

“It was mostly when I hung up the phone after saying, ‘Yeah I can do New York.’ My stomach dropped, I kind of get some cold sweats,” Barr said, as transcribed by NFL.com. It was like you’re about to go down the altar and marry the wrong woman. I think I’m making a bad choice. I did what I felt was right for myself.”

Hey, the heart wants what the heart wants.

Luckily for the Jets, Le’Veon Bell is committed to their union, as the star running back officially signed the dotted line Thursday to become a member of the franchise.

