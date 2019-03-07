Antoine Walker (Again) Calls Out Celtics’ Kyrie Irving’s Handling Of ‘Being A Star’

Antoine Walker has (again and again) been heavy on the criticism with Kyrie Irving of late.

The former Celtic doesn’t expect the guard to return to Boston next season and has questioned his leadership. And now, he’s tripling down on his comments regarding Irving being a leader, saying the 26-year-old hasn’t handled the attention that comes with playing for the Celtics “the right way” during his appearance Wednesday on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe.”

“It’s a big responsibility that comes with being a star, especially in Boston,” Walker said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “I don’t think Kyrie’s handled the situation — especially with the media — the right way. He’s been great on the court for the most part. Obviously he was hurt last year but I think this year he’s been terrific on the court. But the expectations went up when, you know, obviously the team makes a deep run into the Eastern Conference Finals without him and Gordon Hayward. And you had those two guys coming back this year, the expectations go up and I think he was not prepared for that.”

Irving certainly has faced no shortage of criticism from talking heads regarding the way he’s handled the media recently, as well as his leadership of his team.

But after a convincing win over the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, the Celtics and Irving hope to continue their winning ways as they gear up for a lengthy playoff run — led by Irving.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images