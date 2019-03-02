Antonio Brown Rips Apart Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger In NSFW Rant

If Antonio Brown does end up leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, it’s safe to say he won’t mourn the end of his partnership with Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger and Brown have been one of the most lethal quarterback-wide receiver tandems in the NFL over the past handful of seasons. In fact, Brown set a new career-high in touchdowns last season with 15 despite playing in just 15 games.

The one game Brown missed, however, seemed to serve as the beginning of the end for the star wideout’s tenure in Pittsburgh.

Brown was benched for the Steelers’ must-win Week 17 contest, and his relationship with the Steelers has spiraled south ever since. Roethlisberger has been featured in the chaos as well, as Brown recently offered some harsh criticism of the veteran signal-caller during a Twitter Q&A.

But during a recent appearance on “The Shop,” the LeBron James-led discussion and debate show on HBO, Brown really let loose on Roethlisberger.

Yikes.

Luckily for Brown, it seems as though he won’t have to share a locker room with Roethlisberger for much longer. The Steelers effectively have made it clear that the seven-time Pro Bowl selection is available for trade, with Brown revealing as much last month following a meeting with franchise owner Art Rooney II.

It appears the Brown sweepstakes are starting to heat up as well, and three teams reportedly have separated themselves as the frontrunners in pursuit of the 30-year-old’s services.

