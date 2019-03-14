Antonio Brown Buys Billboards In Downtown Pittsburgh To Thank Steelers Fans

The divorce between Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers certainly wasn’t pretty, but he’s making sure Steeler Nation knows how much they meant to him.

The wide receiver was traded by Pittsburgh to the Oakland Raiders on March 10 for two draft picks after spending nine seasons with the Steelers.

Brown was benched in his former team’s Week 17 game and rumors began to swirl it was due to a rift with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Soon thereafter, the 30-year-old called out Big Ben and threw shade at the Steelers before mutually agreeing with franchise owner Art Rooney II that it was best for the two sides to part ways.

So while Brown might not have a lot of positive things to say about his now-former team, he certainly doesn’t feel the same way about its fans. He bought billboards in the city to express his thanks to the fan base who backed him for the entirety of his stint in the Steel City.

.@AB84 bought billboards in downtown Pittsburgh to thank Steelers fans. (via @JFowlerESPN) pic.twitter.com/unsQZiz3Lf — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 14, 2019

In typical AB fashion, he didn’t leave Pittsburgh quietly.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images