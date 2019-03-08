Antonio Brown’s Instagram Live Video Hints At Trade To This Team

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but it appears Antonio Brown soon might be on the move.

It was reported late Thursday night that the Pittsburgh Steelers were “closing in” on a trade to send the star wide receiver to the Buffalo Bills. The deal never came close to fruition, though, as the Bills issued a statement Friday morning indicating they have withdrawn from the Brown sweepstakes.

Brown took to Instagram live Friday afternoon while in the gym, imploring fans not to buy into the “fake news.” The seven-time Pro Bowl selection also advised those tuning in to stay tuned, noting an announcement on his next destination was coming soon. While there’s currently no word on a deal for Brown in place, someone in the gym with AB might have leaked the impending news.

“Got that black and gray on already,” a voice can be heard saying in the background. Brown, who is wearing black and gray as he works out, revealed he’d announce his new team “in a little bit” after finishing his set.

You can watch the video here.

One can assume black and gray is referring to the Oakland Raiders, who have been fairly consistently involved in Brown rumors of late. The Raiders certainly have the assets to make a trade for Brown, as they own three first-round picks in this spring’s draft. Not to mention, Oakland is in need of a No. 1 receiver after shipping Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys last season.

We might be reading too much into Brown’s Instagram video, but the 30-year-old taking his talents to Oakland would make a whole lot of sense.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports