Apparently Patriots Committed Pass Interference At End Of Super Bowl LIII

The NFL will now allow coaches to review called and non-called pass interference penalties in a rule approved at Tuesday’s league meeting.

As part of the new rule’s announcement, the NFL acknowledged the New England Patriots committed pass interference at the end of their Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL’s Competition Committee also admitted the Brandin Cooks play at the end of this year’s Super Bowl would have been ruled pass interference, giving the Rams the ball at 1-yard line, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2019

Having trouble remembering “the Brandin Cooks play at the end of this year’s Super Bowl?”

It was this one with 4:29 left in the fourth quarter, when the Patriots were up 10-3. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore seemingly hit Cooks’ arm early.

The competition committee said this play should have been interference and the #Rams would have gotten the ball on the 1-yard line. I pointed this out that night (some of you were irritated). It was subtle but by the letter of the law… pic.twitter.com/TdJi2YBnzw — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 27, 2019

Gilmore intercepted Rams quarterback Jared Goff on the next play. The Patriots ultimately won 13-3.

You’re forgiven if you didn’t know this play was being talked about as controversial and potential pass interference.

