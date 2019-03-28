More Minutes For Aron Baynes Proves To Be Difference Maker For Celtics

The Boston Celtics snapped a four-game losing streak on Tuesday night in Cleveland, but they continue to search for a consistent lineup that can get the job done.

When Aron Baynes is on the floor for 15 or more minutes this season, the Celtics are 18-4. When the big man plays anywhere from 0-14 minutes, Boston is 26-26. Baynes scored four points on 2-of-2 shooting in 24 minutes of action in Tuesday’s win over the Cavaliers.

Al Horford said it best when speaking with reporters at Wednesday afternoon’s practice: “I just think anything with Baynes works.”

To see more Baynes-related numbers, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.