Auburn-Kansas Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

Can the fifth-seeded Auburn Tigers survive another round after its late-game collapse against No. 12 seed New Mexico State?

The Tigers barely squeezed past the Aggies 78-77, but the game easily could’ve gone the other way if New Mexico was able to hit its free throws at the end of the game.

No. 4 seed Kansas, on the other hand, stormed through its Round of 64 matchup, defeating the No. 13-seeded Northeastern Huskies 87-53. The Jayhawks enter the contest missing multiple players, but still sport an exuberance of talent.

Here’s how to watch Auburn-Kansas:

Start Time: Saturday, March 23, at 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images