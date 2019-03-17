Australian Grand Prix Live Stream: Watch Formula 1 Race Online

Lights out and away we go on another season of Formula 1.

Five red lights go dark for the first time in 2019 at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne as 20 drivers set out for a successful campaign.

Fresh off his fifth world championship, Lewis Hamilton starts from pole, with Valtteri Bottas lining up next to him in a Mercedes front-row lock out. Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari will start third on the grid with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen lining up fourth. Charles Leclerc will round out the top five of the grid in his Ferrari debut.

With a clean slate and 25 points up for grabs, it should be an electric start to the long F1 season.

Here’s how to watch the Australian Grand Prix online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 17 at 1:10 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports